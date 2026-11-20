Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed Joao Pedro will miss Saturday's Premier League encounter with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian forward remains sidelined with a thigh injury sustained after last month's victory over Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alonso also provided fitness updates on Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Moises Caicedo, Emiliano Martinez and Jorrel Hato, alongside longer-term absentees Reece James and Jamie Gittens.

The club returns from the international break hoping to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Sunderland last time out in the league.

“He’s not yet fit to train with the team,” said Alonso.

“We need to wait a bit more. He’s not going to be available for Leeds. We need to see day by day how he is feeling.

“Moises is ready to start. It was discussed after playing the first game he could save some minutes. That was good for him, and he’s fine.”