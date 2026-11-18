On loan Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has opened up on the conversation he had with Xabi Alonso ahead of his move to Tottenham.

The 25-year-old was suspended from November 2024 until July 2026 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

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Mudryk has since returned to action and joined former boss Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

He has featured for just 16 minutes before picking up an injury in training that has ruled him out since early September.

Speaking on the Guest of Gordon Podcast, the winger has now opened up on the conversation he had with Alonso ahead of his move to Spurs.

“(Xabi Alonso) told me straight up to my face. ‘You better go and play and get some minutes’ then come back. I am counting on you’,” he said.