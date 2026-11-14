Bundesliga giants want Brighton star in January deal

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both eyeing a Premier League transfer raid at the start of 2027.

The German pair are looking at a possible transfer offer on Brighton & Hove Albion star Brajan Gruda who is catching the eye on loan at RB Leipzig.

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Gruda joined Brighton from Mainz ahead of the 2024/25 season as part of a £25 million deal, but he's struggled for prominence at the AMEX Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler sanctioned a season-long loan switch back to Germany at the start of the 2026/27 season and he's bagged two goals and laid on five assists across all competitions.

The 22-year-old reportedly wants to stay in the Bundesliga as per TEAMtalk and Brighton could be open o a sale for a similar price to the one they paid to bring him to English football two years ago.

However, there is also a purchase clause in place between Brighton and RB Leipzig, and any deal is dependent on if they decide to activate it.