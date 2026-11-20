Antonio Conte has criticised Manchester United following their decision to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager.

The Italian, previously linked with the Old Trafford vacancy, suggested clubs reluctant to appoint him are "frightened of winning" because of his demanding coaching methods.

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The Red Devils sit 18th with eight points from 10 matches, having recorded just one victory.

“Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature,” Conte told Cronache di spogliatoio.

“They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson. I've read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football.

“If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer. That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it's as if someone were placing a veto on the club's return to its own history.

“A method is what's needed to achieve major results. And if you're suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players.”

Conte won five Serie A titles and the Premier League with Chelsea.