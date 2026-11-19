Fulham No.1 Bernd Leno has confirmed he knows Bayern Munich are interested in signing him in 2027.

Longstanding club legend Manuel Neuer is expected to retire when his contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

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The club are now planning for the future, and a move for Leno would add an experienced figure to Vincent Kompany's squad to help ease Jonas Urbig's progress from deputy to first choice.

Leno is out of contract at Craven Cottage - just as Neuer's deal runs out in Munich - and he admitted to considering a return to Germany as among his options for 2027.

"So far, no one has contacted me. Of course, I'm aware of the situation, but I'm taking it very calmly.

"I still have a contract with Fulham until the end of the season, I feel very comfortable here, and I'm still very motivated to keep playing. I feel like I'm at my best right now.

"Perhaps it could be a valuable experience to do something different. But, sometimes I think it'd be a shame to take a back seat somewhere, when I still have what it takes to compete at the highest level.

"Of course, the overall offer has to be right. We'll see if a return to Germany could be among my options."