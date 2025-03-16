Bayer Leverkusen came from two goals behind twice to stunningly defeat VfB Stuttgart in a 4-3 win at the MHPArena, reducing the gap to the Bundesliga summit to six points and extending their unbeaten away league run to 30 matches as a result.

Though winless against Leverkusen at this venue in 15 years, the visitors’ three-match losing streak made this perhaps the perfect time to face them.

And Stuttgart duly took advantage of their downtrodden opponents inside 15 minutes, when Jamie Leweling’s shot from an angle was saved by Lukas Hradecky but pounced upon by Ermedin Demirovic, who followed in on the rebound.

The Bosnian’s 10th of the season arrived on his 150th appearance in the German top flight and propelled his side on to more chances, including when Exequiel Palacios barrelled in to prevent Enzo Millot from shooting from close range.

Leverkusen gradually began to reclaim a foothold in the game, but there was very little in terms of an attacking response, with Stuttgart instead going close as Hradecky was forced to save Millot’s effort.

And the visitors were quickly made to regret their decision to push forward immediately after the interval, with Millot catching them on the counter with some close footwork, before playing in an unmarked Nick Woltemade to strike inside the bottom-left.

The reigning champions nearly always have it in them to hit back, though, and Jeremie Frimpong soon halved the lead again by sweeping into the far corner after Robert Andrich’s effort was blocked into his path.

Leverkusen’s comeback attempts suffered a further setback when Hradecky’s save from Demirovic’s initial shot cannoned back off Granit Xhaka and into the net, but Piero Hincapie promptly made it 3-2 by powering in high past Alexander Nubel following a corner.

Chances came and went for Xabi Alonso’s side, but they finally got their equaliser with just three minutes to play as Victor Boniface’s cross was touched past Nubel by Angelo Stiller.

And just as they repeatedly managed last season, a stunning stoppage time winner came courtesy of Patrik Schick’s header inside the near post from Frimpong’s cross.

Leverkusen’s remarkable away run stretching back to the 2022/23 season remains intact as a result, and they take full advantage of Bayern Munich’s slip up to boot.

The gap to the top three is therefore slashed to six points, while Stuttgart now have eight points to make up if they are to replicate last campaign’s heroics and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.