Bayern, Dortmund, and Leverkusen equal unwanted Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen have matched a dismal Bundesliga record following their defeats on Saturday.

The German giants were on the losing side in the round of 25 matches, equaling a feat last accomplished 19 years ago.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to FC Bochum, despite taking the lead at the Allianz Arena through Raphael Guerreiro in the 14th minute.

Similarly, league leaders and reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen were defeated 2-0 at home by Werder Bremen, while Karim Adeyemi’s Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg.

This marked the first time since Matchday 20 of the 2006-07 season that all three teams have lost on the same Bundesliga matchday.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next fixtures. While Borussia Dortmund aim for a victory at Lille in the Champions League, Bayern Munich will look to complete a double over Bayer Leverkusen in the same competition.