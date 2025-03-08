Kompany reveals who is to blame for Bayern's shocking defeat to Bochum

Vincent Kompany has revealed who should take the blame for Bayern Munich’s 3-2 defeat to Bochum on Saturday that leaves them eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians relinquished a two-goal lead, ultimately losing to the relegation battlers at Allianz Arena.

The Belgian tactician told a press conference: "We started well, but we must never get a red card. But even with 10 men we have to win this game or at least not lose. That didn't happen today.

“We are not looking for excuses or apologies, we lost. We will analyse it and must take responsibility for it. It is important that we concentrate on the reaction.

“Even with 10 men, we must have the ambition to win the game or at least not to lose. We did not manage that.

“Bochum deserves to feel that they have won, I know how much energy it takes to do that. For us, it is now about the next game.”