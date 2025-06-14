Tribal Football
Tottenham in advanced Tel talks with Bayern Munich

Paul Vegas
Tottenham are ready to sign permanently Mathys Tel.

The French youngster joined Spurs in January on-loan from Bayern Munich.

The agreement didn't include a set fee for a permanent option, but former manager Ange Postecoglou spoke openly about Tel staying long-term.

And despite the Australian being replaced by Thomas Frank, Spurs are moving to buy Tel outright, says BILD.

Spurs are in talks with Bayern Munich over the 22-year-old and are close to reaching an agreement for a permanent transfer.

The Europa League winners are expected to pay €35m for Tel.

