Tottenham agree deal for first signing under Thomas Frank

Tottenham are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich to make Mathys Tel's loan more a permanent one with negotiations at an advanced stage.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in North London, helping Spurs end their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa League final.

Tottenham were understood to have an option to buy Tel in his loan contract, but have managed to negotiate a lower fee £30 million, along with the £8.5 million loan fee.

Bild, Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg have all reported that negotiations between the two clubs are now at an ‘advanced stage.’

Tel will be the first signing of the new Thomas Frank era at Tottenham following his appointment as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement.