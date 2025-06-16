German football expert believes Wirtz "is going to be the next superstar like De Bruyne"

German football expert Raphael Honigstein believes Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz will be as big as Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne as he prepares to sign for Liverpool.

Wirtz will finalize his British-record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool this week as he is set to arrive in the United Kingdom and complete his medical over the next few days. This would eclipse the previous British transfer record of £115m that Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo in August 2023 in a deal that many believe is justified for one of the best young talents in the world.

The Bundesliga player of the season notched 34 goals and 33 assists over the past two seasons and Liverpool’s chances of defending their title will skyrocket once he signs on the dotted line. Speaking to the Trans Europe Express show, Honigstein believes Wirtz will reach the very top and will become a cult hero on Merseyside.

"For the Bundesliga, of course, it's a shame to not see him for a little bit longer.

“I think he's going to be the next superstar like De Bruyne, like Haaland, that people would have liked to see a bit longer.

“Bayern feel, of course, that they have missed out.

“They've been very, very vocal, as they often are, about trying to get him in and when they do that, then of course, they are exposed and they’ve been the target of a lot of shunning for that, as you can expect, in Germany because they missed out on him."

Liverpool beat Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Wirtz this summer due to his high price. Despite Bayern missing out, he stated that the German international’s move to the Premier League and future success will make the Bundesliga and Germany proud of his achievements.

“Liverpool already had a pretty big following before Klopp, it's only grown during his time there.

"And Wirtz, I think, is going to take them even further when it comes to being the centre of attention, and indeed one of the favourite clubs of people who perhaps are looking for a big favourite club and don't have one in Germany.

“So I think Wirtz is just going to go bigger and bigger.

“He's not going to be on the screen as much as he would have been with Bayern, but a lot of people will tune in mostly on Sundays, I suspect, when he plays with Liverpool at 4:30.”