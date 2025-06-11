DONE DEAL: Bayer Leverkusen sign French U19 champion Tape from Paris Saint-Germain

Bayer Leverkusen have now confirmed the signing of Axel Tape, who joins the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tape helped PSG’s under-19 team win the French championship last weekend and featured in 22 matches across both senior and youth teams this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. The 17 year old signed a long term deal with the Bundesliga side was reportedly also a target for Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur as his contract came to an end.

Bayer’s sporting managing director Simon Rolfes described the youngster as “a versatile defender and talented footballer with pace, athleticism, and strong football intelligence."

“We see great potential in Axel,” Rolfes added.

The 1.80-metre-tall youngster struggled to break into PSG’s first team due to intense competition for places under manager Luis Enrique but will now join manager Erik ten Hag in Germany’s top division, which is well known to be one of the best destinations for young talent as the league lets them thrive.

Leverkusen also signed 21-year-old defender Tim Oermann from relegated Bochum and immediately loaned him to Austrian champion Sturm Graz but given Tape’s experience with PSG he could be a pivotal part of Ten Hag’s side heading into the new season.