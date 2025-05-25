Bayern Munich turn to Palace dazzler Eze

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is emerging as a target for Bayern Munich.

Bayern chiefs see Eze as an alternative for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

The Mirror says Bayern are ready to trigger the £68m option in Eze's contract this summer.

Eze has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham, though Bayern have an edge thanks to their good relationship with Palace. Bayern signed Michael Olise from Palace last summer.

For their part, Palace still hope to keep hold of Eze after qualifying for the Europa League following their FA Cup triumph.