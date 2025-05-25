Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen to bid big for Rennes striker Kalimuendo

Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is a target for Newcastle United.

L'Equipe says Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen have been following Kalimuendo this season.

Kalimuendo, 23, left Paris Saint-Germain for Stade Rennes in the summer of 2022.

The striker has had a strong season behind him, with 17 goals and four assists in 33 appearances, 31 of which came as starts, in Ligue 1.

Arsenal, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt have been identified as possible destinations for the Frenchman in recent months.

Now L'Équipe reports that two more clubs in Newcastle and Bayer are targeting the 23-year-old.

Both Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle have taken initial steps towards a transfer, but Rennes have not yet received any bids.

Newcastle is said to be ready to pay big money for Kalimuendo, but an exact amount is not known.