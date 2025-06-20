Liverpool to chase Palace star Guehi once Quansah is sold to Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Liverpool are set to bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer once defender Jarell Quansah is sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up in what is expected to be a £30M fee despite the Reds wanting close to £40M. The England U21 international has played behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for a number of years but will now have the chance to play week in week out under Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag.

Now with Quansah set to leave, Liverpool already have replacements lined up and see one Eagles star as their main target according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“As soon as Jarell Quansah deal is completed (very soon), Liverpool will activate centre-back options.

“Marc Guehi, on the shortlist for months and appreciated by Liverpool as well as more Premier League clubs.

“Diomandé can be his replacement at Crystal Palace.”

The England star is heading into his last year under contract at Selhurst Park and despite the club asking for over £60M when Newcastle United were interested in snapping him up last summer, the price is said to be much lower a year later. Guehi captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory and would represent an upgrade on Quansah in what is an excellent piece of business in the transfer market.

If a deal is made it would likely be the third piece of business conducted between the two clubs this summer as defender Jeremie Frimpong has already joined Liverpool whilst Florian Wirtz is due to sign this week. Quansah's move to Leverkusen represents a strong relationship between both clubs which may continue heading into the future.