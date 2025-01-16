Borussia Dortmund remain unsuccessful in their negotiations to sign Man Utd winger

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has still not been able to secure a club this winter.

The Red Devils forward had been hoping to get a deal to take him away from Old Trafford.

However, German outlet Bild states that Borussia Dortmund have not been successful in negotiations with United as yet.

Nuri Sahin's side are desperate to bring in a forward, as they languish lower than expected in the Bundesliga table.

They currently sit 10th and want Rashford to fire them up into a top-four position.

However, United want a big fee and all of his wages covered if there is a permanent sale.