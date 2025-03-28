Boniface on target as Bayer Leverkusen silence Bochum

Bayer Leverkusen put pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by defeating VfL Bochum 3-1 courtesy of a second-half double, provisionally slicing the deficit at the top to three points ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action.

Leverkusen may yet live to regret not taking advantage of Bochum’s remarkable 3-2 win at Bayern a few weeks ago, but they knew they could place doubts in their title rivals’ heads by winning a fifth successive home head-to-head.

Following a slow start, they gradually turned up the heat to take the lead inside 20 minutes, with Exequiel Palacios laying off Aleix Garcia, who gracefully curled inside Timo Horn’s near post from the edge of the area.

As composed as the hosts had looked, though, they weren’t immune to a mistake – or indeed a moment of brilliance.

Granit Xhaka inadvertently headed Georgios Masouras through on goal, and although Lukas Hradecky made a fine initial save, he was powerless to stop Felix Passlack from hoofing in a sensational looping volley on the rebound.

Leverkusen didn’t really have a response to that leading up to the interval, and went into the tunnel deservedly still on level terms.

Xabi Alonso installed new vigour into his side during the break, and both Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick went close within minutes.

Despite Matus Bero causing a scare by calling Hradecky into a save on the counter shortly after, it wasn’t long before Leverkusen were in front again, as Garcia’s free kick looped over to Piero Hincapie, who sent it back across goal for Boniface to tap in.

Bochum refused to lie down, but were constantly reminded of their hosts’ ability on the counter, as Jeremie Frimpong went close before Boniface was denied a brace when his strike was ruled out for offside.

But that breathing room did come in the closing minutes for Leverkusen when Palacios found substitute Amine Adli making a brilliant run, and the Frenchman slotted under Horn.

Now posting back-to-back wins following three consecutive competitive losses, Leverkusen appear to be hitting form just at the right time as they look to become the first Bundesliga side to successfully assail a 6+ point deficit to the top after 26 matches since Stuttgart in 2006/07.

Despite an improvement in recent fortunes, Bochum still have it all to do if they are to avoid a return to the second tier after a four-season stay in the top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

