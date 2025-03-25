Chelsea loanee Sancho 'desperate' for Borussia Dortmund return

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Jadon Sancho is eager to set up a return to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Manchester United winger is currently on-loan with Chelsea, but the chances of a permanent deal are diminishing by the day.

BILD says Sancho is desperate to make a return to Dortmund, where he played his best football before leaving for United in 2021.

Sancho spent the second half of the 2024/25 season back with BVB, where he again showed flashes of his past brilliance in a yellow-and-black jersey.

Dortmund are warming to the option, though they could face local competition, with Bayer Leverkusen also interested in the England international. 

