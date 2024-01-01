Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week

Man Utd confident reaching Bayern Munich deal for defensive pair

Man Utd confident reaching Bayern Munich deal for defensive pair
Man Utd confident reaching Bayern Munich deal for defensive pair
Man Utd confident reaching Bayern Munich deal for defensive pairAction Plus
Premier League giants Manchester United are now confident of signing two Bayern Munich players.

The Red Devils are chasing after Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt in a double deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, there are still negotiations taking place between both clubs.

However, there is a sense that United are closing in on securing their men.

The Red Devils are keen to do a deal that is below the asking price set by Bayern.

The German giants want a fee of at least £65 million for both of their defenders.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMazraoui Noussairde Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain
Man Utd launch double bid for Bayern Munich defenders De Ligt and Mazraoui