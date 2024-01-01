Man Utd confident reaching Bayern Munich deal for defensive pair

Premier League giants Manchester United are now confident of signing two Bayern Munich players.
The Red Devils are chasing after Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt in a double deal.
Per Fabrizio Romano, there are still negotiations taking place between both clubs.
However, there is a sense that United are closing in on securing their men.
The Red Devils are keen to do a deal that is below the asking price set by Bayern.
The German giants want a fee of at least £65 million for both of their defenders.