Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Manchester United could be in for a busy week as they prepare to finalise new signings.

The Red Devils have been linked to a double deal from Bayern Munich, per German and English media reports.

They are bidding for Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, but still have to agree a fee with Bayern.

Should they do so, both players will quickly travel to England to have their medicals.

Sky Sports adds that teenager Chido Obi-Martin is leaving Arsenal for United as well.

He will also have his medical before he signs on the dotted line for the Red Devils.

