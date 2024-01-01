Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week

Manchester United could be in for a busy week as they prepare to finalise new signings.

The Red Devils have been linked to a double deal from Bayern Munich, per German and English media reports.

Advertisement Advertisement

They are bidding for Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, but still have to agree a fee with Bayern.

Should they do so, both players will quickly travel to England to have their medicals.

Sky Sports adds that teenager Chido Obi-Martin is leaving Arsenal for United as well.

He will also have his medical before he signs on the dotted line for the Red Devils.