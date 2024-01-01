Bayern Munich ace Kane upset with Adi challenge; confident making Villa clash

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane believes the foul he received in their 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen should have been a red card.

The German giants are working to bring back the Bundesliga to Bavaria after Leverkusen’s success last term.

They continued their positive start to the season with the creditable draw, but Kane felt that Leverkusen star Amine Adli deserved red. The challenge left Kane with a sore ankle, but he's confident of making their Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

“It’s painful, but I think it’s okay," Kane told Bild.

"It doesn’t feel that bad. We’ll see over the next few days.

“We’ve already seen in football last year that cards are given for that, even red cards…but that’s football, we have important games ahead of us, let’s move on.”