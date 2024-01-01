Bayern Munich striker Kane smashes Rooney Champions League record

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane made English football history on Tuesday night.

The goal machine scored four times as Bayern beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at home.

With the four goals, Kane is now up to 33 goals in the Champions League.

That feat sends Kane past Wayne Rooney, who was previously the highest scoring Englishman in the Champions League with 30 goals.

Rooney, with Manchester United, took 85 games to score 30 goals. Kane has made 45 Champions League appearances scoring 33 times.