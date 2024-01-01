Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards

Bayern Munich striker Kane smashes Rooney Champions League record

Bayern Munich striker Kane smashes Rooney Champions League record
Bayern Munich striker Kane smashes Rooney Champions League recordAction Plus
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane made English football history on Tuesday night.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The goal machine scored four times as Bayern beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at home.

With the four goals, Kane is now up to 33 goals in the Champions League.

That feat sends Kane past Wayne Rooney, who was previously the highest scoring Englishman in the Champions League with 30 goals.

Rooney, with Manchester United, took 85 games to score 30 goals. Kane has made 45 Champions League appearances scoring 33 times.

Mentions
Champions LeagueKane HarryRooney WayneBayern MunichDin. ZagrebManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBundesliga
Related Articles
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd
Man Utd fullback Mazraoui reveals it was "almost 50-50" whether he would become a footballer or not
Bayern Munich striker Kane ponders retirement talk