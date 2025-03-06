Bundesliga pair target Real Madrid youngsters Endrick and Guler

The Bundesliga could be the next destination for young Real Madrid pair Endrick and Arda Guler.

Both youngsters have struggled for regular minutes this season, though are regarded highly inside Real Madrid.

Loan departures could happen for next term, with German clubs keen, says BILD.

RB Leipzig are keen on Endrick, who could arrive to replace Benjamin Sesko, as interest arrives from across Europe for the centre-forward.

Guler, meanwhile, is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt.

With both clubs on course for Champions League qualification that would suit Real, which are keen for the pair to gain a full season of top-level football.