Fulham keeper Leno: Quitting Bundesliga career best decision

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno admits quitting the Bundesliga was the best decision of his career.

Leno left Bayer Leverkusen for Arsenal in 2018 before eventually moving across London to Fulham.

He told Sky Deutschland: "It really was the best decision of my life to take this step.

"From a footballing point of view, of course, but it has also made me much more open as a person.

"I really wanted to go abroad at the time, I was 26 at the time. And I have never regretted going to England."

