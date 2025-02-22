Markus Babbel exclusive: Musiala brings fans to stadium; Bayern Munich will win Bundesliga

They have an expression in German football called the “Bayern Dusel” which Celtic fell victim to in the Allianz Arena. Markus Babbel knows all about what it means.

“People say, Bayern Munich are always winning games in stoppage time. When it happens, they go; ‘ah, there’s the Bayern-Dusel again’. But it’s not, it’s because they keep going ‘till the end,” the former Bayern defender points out.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, judging from Bayern’s last two games against Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, apparently “Bayern-Dusel” now also includes simply not losing. The German rekordmeister rode their luck in the top game against defending champions Leverkusen which Markus Babbel readily accepts.

“I haven't seen a Bayern Munich team without a single chance to win a game. They were just defending and of course they were lucky with Leverkusen hitting the crossbar, they hit the post, and had two, three other fantastic chances but just couldn't score.”

Some headlines suggested only one team came to play in the BayArena, but the former German international doesn’t quite see it that way.

“I believe they acknowledged early on that in this game, we have no chance. We have to defend. You saw Harry Kane suddenly playing as a third number six because he was defending. That shows me what a top player he is. He recognized, okay, my teammates have no chance of getting the ball into the box to me today, so I have to help them in our box, because they are struggling. And Leverkusen, to be fair, it was a fantastic game from them. The only problem was they couldn't score.”

For the first time since records began, Bayern didn't register a single shot on target. Nor did they manage a single corner but was it down to Leverkusen being brilliant or Bayern being a little too passive?

“The funny thing was that Leverkusen played without a number nine. Boniface and Patrik Schick were both benched. Grimaldo was a left wing, he's normally a left back, Frimpong, exactly the same. And Bayern had no chance. Leverkusen were pressing them so high. Leverkusen were so strong but the Bayern back four played a perfect game. Bayern wasn't in the best shape, apart from the back four, so I think what they did was smart; they said; “today we have no chance, but that doesn't mean we have to lose. We’ll take a point and still be eight points clear”, says Babbel who turned out close to 200 times for the German powerhouse himself, including the 1999 Champions League final. And with the point won in Leverkusen, Babbel is certain the title returns to Säbener Strasse this season.

“I don't believe they’ll drop eight points, but Leverkusen are very strong. I see them on exactly the same level as Bayern Munich. They have an unbelievable squad as well, but they lost too many points in the beginning of the season.”

Musiala a potential legend, let Sané go

Escaping with a point from Leverkusen capped off a couple of great days for Bayern as it emerged in the build-up that Jamal Musiala had extended his contract to 2030. Great news for the club and great news for the Bundesliga, thinks Babbel who sees a player with a potential to join former Bayern greats as a legend of the club.

“He is the kind of player supporters go to the stadium to watch. They want to see him. There’s still Thomas Müller, who is the legend in the team, but he's 35 years old. Maybe he's retiring after this season. Musiala is the new face, especially for the supporters. They always love players who came from the academy. He has skills that's not normal for the Bundesliga and that's the reason why we are happy he signed a new contract. Now we hope that Florian Wirtz will stay in the Bundesliga as well because these are kind of players we love to watch because of their unbelievable skills.”

Joshua Kimmich is a star man with another skillset but equally important to the team. He’s been with Bayern since 2015 and Markus Babbel believes he will stay.

“He could leave, of course but he's also a face for Bayern Munich and they want him as the new captain. Manuel Neuer is 40 years old, and probably only has one more season in him. It is an important sign from Bayern that they extended the contracts of Alphonse Davies and Musiala, Harry Kane is still playing there, the squad is strong, so I can’t see Kimmich leaving. He has four kids, the family is deeply rooted in Munich, I am sure he will sign a new contract.”

In contrast, Babbel has no qualms with Leroy Sané leaving.

“In depends on what he’s asking to sign a new contract. If he is happy to play for half the price of what he’s earned so far, then fine. The problem with him, and Serge Gnabry as well, is that they are not scoring. They’re not assisting much either. They're too expensive for what they bring on the pitch. Especially Leroy Sané. He's been there five years now and maybe had three good months. People are saying, what a talent, but he’s 29. He's not a talent anymore, so if he wants the same money, let him go.”

- Tribalfootball was talking to Markus Babbel on behalf Wette.de