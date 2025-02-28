Bayer Leverkusen step up plans for Espanyol keeper Garcia

The Bundesliga is emerging as an option for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in Garcia, whose contract carries a €25m buyout clause.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports Bayer Leverkusen are also showing interest in the Spanish keeper.

Indeed, it is currently the German champions which show the most concrete interest in the 23-year-old.

García's contract with Espanyol extends to the summer of 2028.