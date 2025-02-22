Tribal Football
Arsenal watch as Garcia lays out Espanyol exit plan

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia insists he won't force a move away this summer.

Garcia saw a move to Arsenal blocked by Espanyol last year, though Gunners still remain interested in the keeper.

He told Twitch streamer Javier de Haro: "You never know, but if in the end it turns out that I have to leave, how can I not say goodbye properly to the club that has given me everything?

"If I have to leave through the back door, it wouldn't go well for me. But hey, I'm here."

On leaving this summer, Garcia also said: “I’m not thinking about that at the moment , we’ve got enough to deal with this weekend’s game, but you never know."

Garcia's contract carries multiple buyout options - he will cost €15m in the event of relegation, €25m if the team stays in the top flight and will rise to €30m if he makes his debut for Spain.

