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Bayer Leverkusen open talks with Marseille over Medina

Bayer Leverkusen open talks with Marseille over Medina
Bayer Leverkusen open talks with Marseille over MedinaBradley Collyer, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly opened discussions with Olympique Marseille over a potential transfer for Argentine defender Facundo Medina, with the Bundesliga side considering a move for the 27-year-old centre-back.

According to reports in Le Phoceen, no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs, but Marseille are not completely opposed to allowing Medina to leave. 

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However, the French club are unwilling to sell the defender cheaply and are demanding €20 million, roughly the same fee they paid to sign him from RC Lens last summer.

Leverkusen’s interest in Medina is not new, as the German club previously monitored him during his time at Lens. 

Since joining Marseille, the Villa Fiorito-born defender has made 26 appearances across all competitions, registering one assist.

 The Argentina international, who has 14 caps, has also endured several fitness setbacks over the past year.

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Football transfersBundesligaFacundo MedinaMarseilleBayer LeverkusenLens

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