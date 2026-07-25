Newcastle are reportedly being ‘viewed favourably’ by latest midfield transfer target Danilo Santos.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the process of replacing Sandro Tonali, who recently made the move to Tottenham for a reported £100 million.

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They’ve already added youngsters Sean Steur, 18, and Aladji Bamba, 20, but they’re being viewed as players who will need more time to adapt to the Premier League.

With the prospect of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton also leaving, more signings are likely to be needed.

According to UOL, Newcastle have quietly taken the lead in the race to sign Botafogo midfielder Santos due to the clearer pathway.

The 25-year-old is valued at £23.5 million, with Botafogo insisting they won’t sell to a league rival such as Palmeiras.

Santos has a history in the Premier League having spent two-and-a-half seasons with Nottingham Forest, making 62 appearances and scoring six goals.