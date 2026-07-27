Diomande "ready to undergo his medical" at Real Madrid but has no "green light" to travel

Yan Diomande is set to cement his move to Real Madrid this summer as negotiations come to a close.

The transfer saga of Yan Diomande has continued for months as the RB Leipzig winger has been linked with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and now Real Madrid over the past week.

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Madrid have reportedly agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig winger Diomande, a deal that comes after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool withdrew their interest.

After grabbing scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in the Bundesliga alone last season, Madrid made Diomande their prime target as they also seek to potentially offload Vinicius Jr to Arsenal.

The Spanish giants have had a bid rejected of £85M, but talks looks to have stopped as both sides come to an agreement this week

Transfer expert Florian Plettenburg reported on Monday afternoon that Diomande is ready to make the switch and will fly to Madrid as soon as the announcement is made.

“Yan Diomande is still at work with RB Leipzig today, waiting for the final agreement between Real Madrid and RB on what is planned to become a club-record sale.

“Diomande is ready to undergo his medical with Real, but has not yet been given the green light to travel. Personal terms are 100 % agreed.”

With one year left on his contract, Madrid are set to cash in on Vinicius as they replace the Brazilian with Diomande in what is a huge move from new manager Jose Mourinho.

Madrid are also now optimistic about their chances of signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri in what is an impressive squad overhaul.