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Kerim Alajbegovic edges closer to Chelsea as personal terms agreed

Kerim Alajbegovic edges closer to Chelsea as personal terms agreed
Kerim Alajbegovic edges closer to Chelsea as personal terms agreedSandra Agbotse / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Kerim Alajbegovic's move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea is edging closer after the youngster agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old had a sensational 2025-26 on loan with RB Salzburg, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in his 44 games.

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Alajbegovic’s fine form earned him a place in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2026 World Cup squad, with his single goal coming in the 3-1 win over Qatar.

He’s also caught the attention of Chelsea and has agreed personal terms over a deal that would keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

It’s understood that confirmation of the deal is expected imminently and the fee will be €42 million, including add-ons and bonuses.

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Premier LeagueKerim AlajbegovicChelseaBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball transfers