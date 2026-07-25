Kerim Alajbegovic's move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea is edging closer after the youngster agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old had a sensational 2025-26 on loan with RB Salzburg, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in his 44 games.

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Alajbegovic’s fine form earned him a place in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2026 World Cup squad, with his single goal coming in the 3-1 win over Qatar.

He’s also caught the attention of Chelsea and has agreed personal terms over a deal that would keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

It’s understood that confirmation of the deal is expected imminently and the fee will be €42 million, including add-ons and bonuses.