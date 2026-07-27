Garnacho mocks Man Utd and Chelsea in Villa interview: Champions League is the best...

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Alejandro Garnacho has revealed his European ambitions after joining Aston Villa on loan.

Manchester United's most recent Champions League campaign was 2023–24, whilst the club missed out on European football last season before snatching a European spot ahead of the new campaign. 

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The club were playing in the Europa League in the 2024-25 season and exited the Group Stage of the Champions League the season before that. 

Meanwhile, Chelsea have no European football to offer in the season ahead after finishing 10th in the Premier League. Their last Champions League campaign came in 2025-26, but they only reached the Round of 16 where they destroyed 8-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain

Now, speaking on his move to Villa, Garnacho sent a subtle message to both clubs as he joins a side who not only offer him Champions League football but also won the Europa League last season. 

"I think it's also important to play European competitions. I was looking for a club to get confidence and try to be the player that I was like years ago from my first years ago at Manchester United. 

"I had seen the Europa League (victory) last season and joining to play in the Champions League also is important to be part of this and Champions League is the best.  

“We're going to play it this season. I'm really happy and hopefully we can do something important." 

Chelsea are understood to want around £42.5M in any permanent deal for the winger who has joined Villa initially on loan, a move that could happen as the terms to meet such conditions are said to be easy to meet. 

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Champions LeagueAlejandro GarnachoAston VillaManchester UnitedChelseaPSGPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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