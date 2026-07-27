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Gift Orban joins Amedspor on loan from Hoffenheim

Gift Orban joins Amedspor on loan from Hoffenheim
Gift Orban joins Amedspor on loan from HoffenheimDavide Casentini/IPA Sport/ipa-agency.net / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Nigeria striker Gift Orban has joined Turkish Super Lig side Amedspor on loan from Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim.

The 22-year-old spent last season with Italian outfit Hellas Verona, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. 

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Hoffenheim confirmed the agreement on their official website. 

“The loan agreement now concluded with the club Amed SFK from the city of Diyarbakir includes a subsequent purchase option, which can become an obligation to purchase under certain conditions.”

Sporting director Paul Pajduch wrote: “After his good scoring rate at Hellas Verona, we received several inquiries for him. Together we decided to transfer to Amed SFK, where he can demonstrate his qualities in an intensive league.”

Orban joined the German club from French side Lyon in January 2025 and scored four goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances during his time with the club.

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African footballFootball transfersBundesligaGift OrbanAmedsporHoffenheimVerona

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