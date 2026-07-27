Pardew says Vinicius Jr's move to Arsenal is done: He’s got history with Jose Mourinho!

Pardew says Vinicius Jr's move to Arsenal is done: I think it’s their number one target!

Former Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham manager Alan Pardew has spoken on Vinicius Jr's move to Arsenal.

Vinícius has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract, and negotiations over a renewal have not yet been concluded, leading to reports that he will depart the side.

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This is on top of Madrid hiring new boss Jose Mourinho who is due to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig over the coming week, opening the door for Vinicius who is reportedly open to a move.

Vinicius may be tempted by Arsenal

Arsenal are prepared to offer Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the club’s history, with the Brazilian seeking as much as €550,000 (£470,000) according to reports.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pardew revealed that such a move would suit the Madrid star who may be pushed out by Mourinho due to their poor relationship.

“What a signing that would be. I think this is a deal that will happen.

“The reason I think that is he’s got history with Jose Mourinho, he’s at Real Madrid, he’s got a year left on his contract. They’ve been trying to get him to sign a new deal for a long time now.

“When you think about the other side of the coin, the new champions of the Premier League… you’re in London, you’re not in Newcastle, you’re not in Manchester, you’re in London.

“You’re playing for the champions Arsenal, they’ll put you in a house in Regent’s Park, you can fly in and fly out your family at will because you’ll have enough finance to do it. I think it’s a tempting proposition."

Is the deal sealed?

Speaking further on how close the deal is to being sealed, Pardew says Arsenal are locked in to bringing in Vinicius who could become the club’s most expensive signing in history.

“I said at the back-end of last year that if there’s one thing I’d do as an Arsenal manager now, it’s go massive on one individual like a real, real top talent like Vinicius Junior.

“That’s a done deal in my book, I think that’s going to happen, more so than Bruno Guimaraes.

“I think it’s their number one target and probably has been for a while.”

The sale of Leandro Trossard has left Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Christos Tzolis as the only natural options for that flank. Manager Mikel Arteta will seriously be considering Vinicius, who may become an Arsenal player over the coming weeks.