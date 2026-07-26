Man United have been handed good and bad news regarding the fitness of defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

According to The National News, Man United are optimistic that Martinez, 28, will be fit to face newly promoted Hull in their Premier League opener on August 22nd.

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Martinez went off injured just before half-time in Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain, leading to major fears he could be set for another lengthy layoff.

Man United’s medical team believe the issue isn’t as serious as initially thought, and Martinez is expected to re-join his club teammates after his post tournament break.

While Michael Carrick has been given good news regarding Martinez, the same cannot be said about centre-back partner De Ligt, 26.

The Dutchman has been out with a back injury since December, and although he had been expected to return before the end of 2025-26, it’s not looking like he won’t be back until Autumn.