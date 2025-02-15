Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man Utd boss Amorim: We need to sell

Bayern Munich chief Eberl says Musiala and Wirtz can succeed together

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich chief Eberl says Musiala and Wirtz can succeed together
Bayern Munich chief Eberl says Musiala and Wirtz can succeed togetherAction Plus
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz can play together.

Musiala has just penned a  new deal to 2030 with Bayern, which are also keen on Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz. The Germany attacker is also interesting Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eberl said: "We’ have already seen it during the Euros! 

"We had then said that Germany was back and that we were delighted with it. I think the two have already shown together what they are capable of. With exceptional footballers, it’is simple: Because they simply have this game intelligence, this feeling, this understanding - each with his strengths. 

"There is no doubt that’s can play very, very well together."

Mentions
BundesligaMusiala JamalWirtz FlorianBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Terms of new Musiala contract at Bayern Munich
Musiala ends Bayern Munich exit talk with new contract
Man City weigh up summer bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz amid buyout clause talks