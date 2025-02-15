Bayern Munich chief Eberl says Musiala and Wirtz can succeed together

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz can play together.

Musiala has just penned a new deal to 2030 with Bayern, which are also keen on Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz. The Germany attacker is also interesting Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eberl said: "We’ have already seen it during the Euros!

"We had then said that Germany was back and that we were delighted with it. I think the two have already shown together what they are capable of. With exceptional footballers, it’is simple: Because they simply have this game intelligence, this feeling, this understanding - each with his strengths.

"There is no doubt that’s can play very, very well together."