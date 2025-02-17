Man City prioritise summer move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

The Daily Mail says City see Wirtz as a successor for Kevin de Bruyne and will move for the Germany attacker this summer.

City chose not to go for Wirtz during their spending spree in January, but have now made the attacker a priority target for the summer transfer window.

With De Bruyne's contract running down this season, there is no guarantee he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Even if he does re-sign, at 34, City recognise he needs to be eventually replaced and Wirtz is their number one choice.