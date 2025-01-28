West Ham are leading the race to sign Brighton's Ferguson on loan this month

Tribal Football
West Ham are leading the race to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton. 

Ferguson is eager to reunite with Graham Potter, despite interest from clubs in Germany, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Everton. 

The 20-year-old striker, who made a name for himself under Potter at Brighton, has faced injury challenges lately. 

He has only started twice in the Premier League this term and is set to return from an ankle injury. 

Per The Mail, West Ham are actively seeking reinforcements before the January transfer deadline, especially in attack. 

Injuries to key players like Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio have left Potter with limited options up front.

