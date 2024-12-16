Bayer Leverkusen ease claims of new deal with Man City, Bayern Munich target Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen have moved to ease reports of Florian Wirtz signing a new contract.

Wirtz's currenrt deal runs to 2027 and multiple sources have stated he has now committed to a new agreement.

The Germany attacker is a top January target for Manchester City, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also keen.

It was claimed over the weekend that Wirtz had now agreed terms over a new deal with Bayer.

However, the Bundesliga club released a statement via Sky Deutschland this morning: "Bayer 04 has had a very trusting and close relationship with Florian Wirtz and his family for years. Contractual matters are still discussed exclusively between the Bayer 04 management and the Wirtz family.

"Should anything change in the current contractual situation (until 2027), Bayer 04 will of course communicate this as before and in agreement with the Wirtz family. We ask for your understanding that we will not comment further on this topic."

