Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man City double winter market budget to rescue Pep's season

Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'Action Plus
Spanish giants Real Madrid are pushing ahead with their hunt for a replacement for Toni Kroos.

The pass master retired at the end of last season, but has been sorely missed in the Real team this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German was often the glue that held together the midfield, as fellow veteran midfielder Luka Modric has not played as often as expected this term.

Per Diario AS, Real are assessing the likes of Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Rodri (Manchester City), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), and Vitinha (PSG) as targets.

While the likes of Vitinha and Rodri are defensive midfielders, Jones, Fernandez, and Kimmich are better going forward.

Real will be hoping to find the right balance in their new midfield signing to give the likes of Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham license to get forward.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueKroos ToniJones CurtisFernandez EnzoKimmich JoshuaVitinhaRodriModric LukaBellingham JudeMbappe KylianReal MadridBayern MunichChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityPSGLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
BIG 5: Five transfer targets Man City will focus on in new Pep era