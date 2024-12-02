Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'

Spanish giants Real Madrid are pushing ahead with their hunt for a replacement for Toni Kroos.

The pass master retired at the end of last season, but has been sorely missed in the Real team this term.

The German was often the glue that held together the midfield, as fellow veteran midfielder Luka Modric has not played as often as expected this term.

Per Diario AS, Real are assessing the likes of Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Rodri (Manchester City), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), and Vitinha (PSG) as targets.

While the likes of Vitinha and Rodri are defensive midfielders, Jones, Fernandez, and Kimmich are better going forward.

Real will be hoping to find the right balance in their new midfield signing to give the likes of Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham license to get forward.

