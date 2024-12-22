Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro talks Wirtz, Xabi futures

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen chief Fernando Carro has admitted they're eager to secure Florian Wirtz to a new deal.

Carro has denied reports of an agreement with Wirtz already being struck, amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Carro told Sky Deutschland: "Our wish is that Florian plays for us as long as possible. Even until the 2026 World Cup, that is to say next season, that would be very good.

"The probability of this happening is of course greater with a contract extension. That is why we would like to extend it."

On coach Xabi Alonso, who continues to be linked with Real Madrid, Carro also said: "We have such good relations that if he came to see us and told us that he wanted to go elsewhere, we would negotiate with him."

