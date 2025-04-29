Barcelona interested in re-signing Grimaldo

Barcelona are interested in re-signing Alejandro Grimaldo this summer.

Sky Deutschland says Barca sports chief Deco is already in talks with the Bayer Leverkusen wing-back.

The expected departure of Bayer coach Xabi Alonso could also see the end of Grimaldo's time in the Bundesliga. Xabi pushed for his signing from Benfica.

Now 29, Grimaldo began his career with Barca, where he came through the La Masia system before moving onto Benfica.

With Bayer, Grimaldo is now in his second season.