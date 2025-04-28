Real Madrid wait as Xabi makes Bayer Leverkusen decision

Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is ready to leave at the end of the season.

Sky Sports says Xabi has decided to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season, despite a contract until 2026.

The 43-year-old will announce his decision in the coming weeks.

Alonso has also been linked with Real Sociedad, but the most likely outcome is that he will take over at Real Madrid.

Leverkusen has already begun work on finding a replacement.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave with an offer from the Brazilian Football Confederation on the table to take charge of the national team.

 

