Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star in summer move
Arsenal are said to be contemplating a move for a Bundesliga playmaker in the summer.

The Gunners are considering an audacious swoop for Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz.

The German is one of the starring lights for his club and country at present.

According to a new report from SportBild, Arsenal are joining Liverpool in pursuit of Wirtz.

The issue is that the playmaker is valued at €150M, which may be beyond either club.

While he is happy at Leverkusen, Wirtz is now said to be keen on joining a club capable of winning the Champions League.

