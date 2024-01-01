Thomas Brdaric exclusive: Shadowing Xabi at Bayer Leverkusen; advice for Wirtz; returning to Vllaznia

With the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Hannover, Thomas Brdaric became known as one of the great characters of the Bundesliga - and the German national team.

Known for his goalscoring, Brdaric was a firm favourite for local fans over his 15 years as a senior pro. It was a playing career which saw him make Germany's 2004 Euros squad and become a €1m signing for Hannover.

Now back in charge of KF Vllaznia this season - just two years after leading the club to the Albanian title - Brdaric spoke with Tribalfootball.com about his playing and coaching career, along with his decision to return to Vllaznia after working around the world.

Q: After two years, you’ve returned to KF Vllaznia. Have you noticed any changes at the club?

Thomas Brdarić: "Yes, when I left the first time, the team was in different condition, and when I returned, it had changed a lot. Almost the entire squad was new. The training pitch was the same, and many conditions were unchanged, but the expectations were higher."

Q: Was there any hesitation about returning to KF Vllaznia?

Brdarić: "I can say that I'm someone who moves on quickly and gives people second chances. After my experiences in India and Kuwait, those memories came back, and it felt like the right moment to return to this important club in Albania."

Q: Did you receive any offers from Germany after leaving Al Arabi?

Brdarić: "Yes, I had different offers in Germany, but not at the level I expected. I also had discussions with clubs from Germany and other European countries, but for various reasons, we couldn’t reach an agreement."

Q: Given your experience in the Middle East, what’s your take on the investment in the Saudi Pro League? Can it elevate football interest in the region?

Brdarić: "Some people think of Saudi Arabia negatively because of past issues, but there's been huge investment, and things have changed a lot. Football in Saudi Arabia has helped the country move past those doubts, and I believe the level of football has significantly improved. In the future, we’ll see if Saudi clubs can compete with European clubs."

Q: Was it easy to pick up from where you left off with KF Vllaznia?

Brdarić: "It's a different time, different squad, and different situation. I know what’s expected of me, and I’m aware of the hopes people have for good results and titles. Of course, I’m here to win titles, but that will only come through hard work and how we evolve in the coming weeks."

Q: Have you felt the fans’ expectations for winning titles, and do you think you can replicate past success with this squad?

Brdarić: "Yes, I believe we can repeat that success. I love that the fans are dreaming big, but we need to work hard. We also have dreams, but to achieve them, we need a good strategy and, of course, the support of our magnificent fans."

Q: You’ve worked in India before. Would you consider signing an Indian player for KF Vllaznia?

Brdarić: "India is a completely different market, with high values placed on players, even local ones. It’s not like Europe. From Albania, you might go to India, but it's hard to see the reverse happening unless there’s no other option."

Q: Christophe Daum has been a significant influence in your career. Can you tell us more about that?

Brdarić: "He had a great influence on me. His style and leadership were very exciting to observe. I was very curious and learned a lot from him. He gave me valuable advice that helped me find my path. I didn’t follow his way exactly because I want to be Thomas, not Christophe, but he was instrumental in shaping my journey."

Q: You’ve shared your thoughts on Ralf Rangnick’s time at Manchester United. How do you feel he was treated there?

Brdarić: "Football isn’t always fair. It all depends on results. If you get good results, the media and fans treat you nicely, but if results don’t go well, they’ll treat you poorly and forget what you’ve achieved in your career."

Q: Who were the best coaches you worked with, and how was your relationship with Klaus Toppmöller during your time at Bayer Leverkusen?

Brdarić: "I had good moments with all the coaches I worked with, but you tend to remember the peaks. For me, reaching the Champions League final was a peak, and I also had good years at Wolfsburg and Hannover. Klaus was an excellent coach, a great guy, and we shared Leverkusen’s biggest success. I learned a lot from him, and working with him was a highlight."

Q: You had the opportunity to observe Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. What were your impressions of him?

Brdarić: "I noticed that he’s meticulous, thinking about every detail of training and matches. I have a similar approach, although I’m not comparing myself to him. He’s there with his players every second, and that’s something I do as well."

Q: Last year, Bayer Leverkusen achieved great success by winning the title and cup in Germany. Did you see that potential when working with Alonso?

Brdarić: "I always say that success isn’t down to one person; it’s about everyone in the club working together like a machine. At Bayer, everyone worked in the same direction, and that’s why they won the title last season."

Q: Was Bayer Leverkusen the club you felt closest to during your playing career?

Brdarić: "I had great relationships with the people and fans at several clubs, but of course, this depends on the results. If you achieve good results, you have good memories. I had a positive experience at many clubs."

Q: You played alongside Dimitar Berbatov at Bayer Leverkusen. How does he compare to the other players you played with? Who was the best player you’ve worked with?

Brdarić: "Berbatov didn’t run much, but he was always in the right position to score, and I assisted him many times. His career speaks for itself. I was lucky to play with him early on. I also played with many talented players, not just skillful ones, but big names. It’s hard to single out just one or two."

Q: Florian Wirtz is making waves at Bayer. What’s your opinion of him?

Brdarić: "I’m a big fan. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet. He’s incredibly talented and skillful. He just needs to stay humble, work hard every day, and continue growing both as a footballer and a person."

Q: Jonathan Tah expressed his desire to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. How would you handle that situation?

Brdarić: "He was always honest about his intentions to leave, and I respected that. Despite wanting to go, he continued to give 100% in training and matches. Several clubs wanted him, but the transfer fee was an issue."

Q: Finally, do you think Thomas Brdarić the coach could have handled Thomas Brdarić the player?

Brdarić (laughs): "Definitely! The key to dealing with a guy like me is understanding how football works. I always tell my players that while we have a plan and rules to follow, we also have room for creativity. If you can manage special characters, you can get more out of them. If you force players into a rigid system, you won’t develop them to their full potential."