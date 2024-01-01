Liverpool, Arsenal watching Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson

Tribal Football
Liverpool, Arsenal watching Eintracht Frankfurt attacker LarssonAction Plus
Liverpool and Arsenal haven't dropped their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Larsson.

The Sweden international attracted enquiries from both English giants over the summer.

Larsson has a deal with the Bundesliga cub to 2028.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Two goals, one assist this season for Hugo Larsson at Eintracht Frankfurt with excellent impact.

"Several clubs are monitoring his development while Eintracht are very happy with Hugo, as 2004 born talent is considered key player."

