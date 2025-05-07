Wolves encouraged over interest in Liverpool midfielder Elliott

Liverpool haven't ruled out selling Harvey Elliott this summer.

While the midfielder has declared in recent days an aim to stay with the Reds next season, management are open to offers, says talkSPORT.

Liverpool are ready to sell Elliott at a starting price of £40m.

Wolves are monitoring Elliott's situation and would be willing to put a portion of the cash raised from Matheus Cunha's sale to Manchester United towards a bid for the Liverpool midfielder.

Elliott has managed just the one Premier League start for the champions this season.