Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan
Arsenal receive huge boost as 3 players return to training including Timber and Calafiori

Wolves encouraged over interest in Liverpool midfielder Elliott

Paul Vegas
Wolves encouraged over interest in Liverpool midfielder Elliott
Wolves encouraged over interest in Liverpool midfielder ElliottAction Plus
Liverpool haven't ruled out selling Harvey Elliott this summer.

While the midfielder has declared in recent days an aim to stay with the Reds next season, management are open to offers, says talkSPORT.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool are ready to sell Elliott at a starting price of £40m.

Wolves are monitoring Elliott's situation and would be willing to put a portion of the cash raised from Matheus Cunha's sale to Manchester United towards a bid for the Liverpool midfielder.

Elliott has managed just the one Premier League start for the champions this season. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueElliott HarveyLiverpoolWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sesko teases exit as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool circle
Elliott delivers update on Liverpool transfer plans
Cole on Elliott: I’d like to see him leave Liverpool to play regular football