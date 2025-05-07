Tribal Football
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan
Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Arsenal's Berta to bid for unwanted PSG star Lee Kang-In in £18M summer move

Wolves prepare new contract talks with Ait-Nouri

Paul Vegas
Wolves prepare new contract talks with Ait-Nouri
Wolves prepare new contract talks with Ait-NouriAction Plus
Wolves are set to open new contract talks with Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The wing-back has just over a year to run on his current deal and is being linked with a big club move away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Express & Star says Wolves management are eager to keep hold of Ait-Nouri and are preparing a new contract offer for his consideration.

Wolves signed Ait-Nouri five years ago from Angers, which hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause. Wolves can buy that out for a mooted £9.5m.

Interestingly, Wolves also have a 12 month option on his current deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAit Nouri RayanWolvesAngersFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves encouraged over interest in Liverpool midfielder Elliott
Everton, Wolves ponder bringing back to Prem Villarreal attacker Pepe
Father drops big Man Utd transfer hint for Wolves star Cunha