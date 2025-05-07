Wolves prepare new contract talks with Ait-Nouri

Wolves are set to open new contract talks with Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The wing-back has just over a year to run on his current deal and is being linked with a big club move away.

However, the Express & Star says Wolves management are eager to keep hold of Ait-Nouri and are preparing a new contract offer for his consideration.

Wolves signed Ait-Nouri five years ago from Angers, which hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause. Wolves can buy that out for a mooted £9.5m.

Interestingly, Wolves also have a 12 month option on his current deal.