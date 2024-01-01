Villarreal, Atalanta tracking IF Elfsborg prospect Abdullai

Villarreal and Atalanta are chasing IF Elfsborg prospect Jalal Abdullai.

Ghanaian Abdullai joined Elfsborg a year ago and in his second season, he has four goals in twelve Allsvenskan matches.

Expressen says his form has Villarreal, Atalanta, Marseille and Reims all watching him.

It's suggested he could be sold for €9-10m in the coming weeks.

"It is too early to demand this money, but of course Abdullai has the potential to reach these sums that Elfsborg demands in the future," his agent Tony Appiah said.

Abdullai's contract with Elfsborg extends to 2027.