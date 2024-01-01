Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Gueye
Villarreal have completed the signing of Olympique Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye.

Gueye arrives at Villarreal in a free transfer after coming off contract at OM this week.

The midfielder has penned a deal to 2028 with the Yellow Submarine.

Gueye's arrival was a personal request of Villarreal coach Marcelino, who worked with the Senegal international during his short stint at OM.

His arrival offsets the departure of veteran midfield pair Etienne Capoue and Francis Coquelin.

